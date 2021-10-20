Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.