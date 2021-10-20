Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

NYSE RBAC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.