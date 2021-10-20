Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.03. Rallybio shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 534 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72.
About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
