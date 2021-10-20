Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.60 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 989.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

