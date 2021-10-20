Raymond James Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$17.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.36. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

