Raymond James Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $65.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

