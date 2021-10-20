Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 501,858 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $462.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

