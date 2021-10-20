Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,817 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SNAP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. 15,532,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,752. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

