Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aareal Bank (ARL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL):

10/14/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €32.30 ($38.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/6/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of ARL stock opened at €27.30 ($32.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.10. Aareal Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.38.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

