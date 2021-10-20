Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 595,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Recruit has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

