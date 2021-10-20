Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 595,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of RCRRF opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Recruit has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.15.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
