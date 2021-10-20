Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $80,724,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

