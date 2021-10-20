Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $584,000 Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

