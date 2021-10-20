Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $109.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.