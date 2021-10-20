Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $964,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock worth $207,764,621. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM opened at $292.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.