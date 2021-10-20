Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,168 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

