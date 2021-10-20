Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,000 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SC opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

