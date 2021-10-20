Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 10,007 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $341.80 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

