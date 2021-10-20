Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

