Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.