Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 15,600 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Papa John’s International worth $74,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

