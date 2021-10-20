Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 90,483 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $84,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after buying an additional 268,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.