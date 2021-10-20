Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,363,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

