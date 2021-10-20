Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $81,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

