Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 332,800 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 332,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.26% of Calix worth $98,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

