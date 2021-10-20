Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,705,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $78,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

