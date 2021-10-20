Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58). 105,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 87,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £630.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 983.87.

In related news, insider James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79), for a total transaction of £181,800 ($237,522.86). Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $44,844,000 over the last 90 days.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

