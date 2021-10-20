Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.42. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 4,425 shares changing hands.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $863.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

