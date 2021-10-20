Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Update

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

RSG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $129.62.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.