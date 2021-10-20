Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

FSS opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

