Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edison International’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

EIX opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

