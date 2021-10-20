Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Koninklijke DSM’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.