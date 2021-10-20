Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LHC Group (LHCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG):
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $252.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.
LHCG stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.