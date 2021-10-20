Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LHC Group (LHCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG):

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $252.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

LHCG stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

