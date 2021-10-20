Reviewing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 74.38 $4.31 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 14.48 $15.69 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58%

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats AFC Gamma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

