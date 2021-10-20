Reviewing Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

This table compares Cloopen Group and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cloopen Group and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cloopen Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 411.85%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential downside of 17.97%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloopen Group and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million 5.73 -$75.43 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 17.15 -$12.60 million $0.14 219.43

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloopen Group.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.