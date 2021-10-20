Reviewing dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. Telos has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 59.55%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Telos.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A Telos -14.85% -17.50% -7.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 10.03 $1.69 million $0.04 676.00

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Summary

Telos beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

