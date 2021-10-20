RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RGC Resources worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

RGCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of RGCO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

