Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.110-$0.130 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.490-$0.540 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ribbon Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

