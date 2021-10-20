RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,484 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

