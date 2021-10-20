Robust Token (RBT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $16,604.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robust Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $41.14 or 0.00064290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.61 or 1.00034244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.48 or 0.05999685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,566 coins and its circulating supply is 34,916 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.