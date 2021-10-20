Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LON RR opened at GBX 139.44 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.75. The firm has a market cap of £11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £983.84 ($1,285.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,625 shares of company stock worth $6,794,522.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

