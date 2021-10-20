Rona Alison Fairhead Buys 2,277 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rona Alison Fairhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

