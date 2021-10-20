Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of Root stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Root has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

