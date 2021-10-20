Rossmore Private Capital Buys Shares of 2,315 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $451.09 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average of $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

