Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $341.80 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

