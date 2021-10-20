Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705,952 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

