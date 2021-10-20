RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

