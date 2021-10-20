RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $190,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,938.35.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,591.26 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,825.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

