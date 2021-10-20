RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,632 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,510 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $75.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

