S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

