Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

